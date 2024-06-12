Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

HOLX stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

