Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $10,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,128,911.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,840 shares of company stock valued at $96,737,221 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

