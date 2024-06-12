Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.