Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 446.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.37. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

