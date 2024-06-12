Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases New Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

RRC opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

