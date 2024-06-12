Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 39.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA stock opened at $274.71 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

