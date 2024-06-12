Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $628,855,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after acquiring an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,931,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

