Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 18,715 Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

