Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 24,736 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 91.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter worth $250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,928 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter worth $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHX

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.