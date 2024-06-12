Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 29,619 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last 90 days. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.