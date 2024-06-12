Nebula Research & Development LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ALLETE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 67.79%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

