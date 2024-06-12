Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes $747,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,834,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $3,732,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total value of $40,257.62. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,726,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,516,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total value of $2,635,520.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,741,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,597,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total value of $40,257.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,726,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,516,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,512 shares of company stock worth $21,674,184 over the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $287.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

