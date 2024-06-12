Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes $850,000 Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,408,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,907,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,691,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 247,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 344,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 78,067 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,527 shares of company stock valued at $229,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -196.07%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

