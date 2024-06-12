Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes $926,000 Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned about 0.12% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of RVNC opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,089 shares of company stock valued at $143,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

