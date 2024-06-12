Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wayfair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 297,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $90.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,664 shares of company stock worth $4,224,393. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.