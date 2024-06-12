New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $73.75.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $29.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

