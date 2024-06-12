New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 27th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
New Fortress Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 157.1% annually over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
New Fortress Energy Stock Performance
NFE opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
