New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 27th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

New Fortress Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 157.1% annually over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NFE opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

