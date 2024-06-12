New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 28th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.13. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 166,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

