NewMarket Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $528.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.43. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.48. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $396.07 and a 12-month high of $650.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

