NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 99.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 296.17 and a quick ratio of 296.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

