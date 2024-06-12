NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4624 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 89.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -186.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $954.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

