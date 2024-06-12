NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.21.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

