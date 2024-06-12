NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

