NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.21.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

