NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.