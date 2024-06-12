NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.74

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.74 and last traded at C$16.69, with a volume of 260551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.35.

Several research firms have commented on NFI. ATB Capital upped their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$974.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$955.13 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2184143 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Paul Davies acquired 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Also, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,160 shares of company stock worth $77,741. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

