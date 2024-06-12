Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.