Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,396.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 135,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Waste Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,281,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $202.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

