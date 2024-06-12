Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $62,020,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 72,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 288,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

