NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

NorthWestern Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

