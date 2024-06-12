NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

