Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

