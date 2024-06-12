Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.31-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.18.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

