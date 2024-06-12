Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

