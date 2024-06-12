Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.18.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.64. The company has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.