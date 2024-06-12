Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.310-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64. The company has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.86.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

