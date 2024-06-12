Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $1.31-1.35 EPS.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

