Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.59% of Otis Worldwide worth $215,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,855,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,931,000 after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

