Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.46

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 231522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $609.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,231,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $761,115. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,951,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 370,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 142,959 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

See Also

