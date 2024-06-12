Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Ovintiv has raised its dividend by an average of 45.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,264 shares of company stock worth $4,690,973. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

