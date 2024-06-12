Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on June 28th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.413 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
Shares of OVV stock opened at C$66.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$45.60 and a one year high of C$76.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 8.5701299 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
