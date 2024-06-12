Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (OXLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on July 1st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

OXLCZ stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.