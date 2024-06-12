Packaging Co. of America (PKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $184.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.69 and a 1 year high of $191.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

