Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.89. 229,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,149,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CRO Yahav Yulzari bought 60,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das bought 22,727 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $240,224.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,224.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.