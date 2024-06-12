PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE:PD opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.00. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.4% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,938,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,093,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

