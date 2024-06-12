PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading 4% Higher

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.86 and last traded at $44.65. 33,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 273,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $78,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

