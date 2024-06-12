Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$17.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$357,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,855. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

