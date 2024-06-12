PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $38,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

