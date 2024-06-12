Pennant Select LLC Purchases Shares of 180,000 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pennant Select LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,000. Alphabet makes up 23.9% of Pennant Select LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 84,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

