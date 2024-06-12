PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 1st

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $496.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $7.73.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

